Shield 616 is donating six Rifle-Rated vests to Manitou Springs Police Department

MANITOU SPRINGS– Shield 616 is donating rifle rated vests to officers with the Manitou Police Department. On Monday, Manitou PD will receive six rifle rated vests. Shield 616 is donating the rifle-rated vests to the department to protect them should they be called to respond to an active shooter.

Sergeant Dacona Coombs with the Manitou Springs Police Department said the rifle-rated vests are from Angle Armor.

“Rifle-rated means if we get shot by a rifle and it hits our vest, it will stop a rifle round whereas the vest we are issued right now would not stop a rifle bullet,” Coombs said.

This is not the first time Shield 616 donated rifle-rated vests to the Manitou Springs PD. Shield 616 donated vest back in 2017, however those vests have reached their expiration date.

“They were heavy-duty wear only, so they were rifle-rated vests but they were something you would just throw on over your current uniform if you were going to go into an active shooter situation,” Coombs said.

Sergeant Coombs said officers will be able to wear the new vests every day.

“Most of the time when you get into heavy armor that can stop a rifle, it is just too heavy to wear all day long. Especially in the heat we are experiencing right now, so the angel armor is lighter. It’ll still be ready to stop those rifle rounds but it's lighter armor that our officers can shoulder for our 12-hour shifts,” Coombs said.

These vests are not cheap.

“The vests themselves cost around $2,400, which is something we can not afford,” Coombs said.

Shield 616 is donating six vests. Manitou PD is hoping for 11 more to protect the entire department.

“It is potentially life saving gear,” Coombs said.

Sergeant Coombs appreciates all the work and generosity of Shield 616 and is thankful for the donation.

“We appreciate the support that we get from our citizens and we appreciate organizations like this that have our back and care about us and appreciate the work we do and try to help keep us safe so we can go home to our families,” Coombs said.

Shield 616 will donate the rifle-rated vests to Manitou Springs Police Department on Monday.

____

