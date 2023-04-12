Sheriff: Badger Creek Fire in Park County likely caused by homeowner's 'careless actions'

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Officials said they believe the Badger Creek Fire in Park County was caused by a homeowner's "careless actions on their private property, in violation of the local fire ban."

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw will pursue criminal charges against the homeowner, the sheriff's office said. The person has not been identified.

The Badger Creek Fire began Wednesday and burned 41 acres about 30 miles south of Hartsel and 15 miles east of Nathrop.

Southern Park County Fire District said the fire was 100% contained on Wednesday night.

The mandatory evacuation orders transitioned into pre-evacuation warnings after 8 p.m. Wednesday and were still in place as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

No structures were lost in the fire. A firefighter had superficial burns but did not need further medical attention, the sheriff's office said.

Firefighters from the Hartsel Fire Protection District, Southern Park County Fire Protection District and federal crews are continuing to work on hot spots. Residents may continue to see flames and smoke within the perimeter.

Park County is under a Stage 1 Fire Ban. This means any fire or campfire not within a permanent fire grate in a park, campground, or private residence is prohibited.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

