Shelter-in-place ordered for homes in Old Colorado City as police look for suspect

Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 01:08:03-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs Police are asking neighbors near 1000 W Bijou Street in Old Colorado City.

They sent the alert just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The alert says "There is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area"

Police ask neighbors to stay indoors, lock their doors, and stay away from windows.

This is a developing situation we are working to find out more.

