Shelter-in-place order issued for Peyton neighborhood due to gas leak Tuesday

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a neighborhood in Peyton due to a gas leak, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it's in effect for those in a half mile radius of the 10000 block of Rainbow Bridge Drive, which is located west of Falcon High School.

If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:



remain indoors

close doors and windows

turn off heating and cooling systems

do not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark

You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday What began as reports of a family disturbance in Monument, became a much scarier situation as five law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital after an explosion on Saturday night. Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.