Shelter-in-place order issued for Peyton neighborhood due to gas leak Tuesday

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for a half mile radius from Rainbow Ridge Drive near Falcon High School because of a gas leak.
PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a neighborhood in Peyton due to a gas leak, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it's in effect for those in a half mile radius of the 10000 block of Rainbow Bridge Drive, which is located west of Falcon High School.

If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:

  • remain indoors
  • close doors and windows
  • turn off heating and cooling systems
  • do not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark

You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

