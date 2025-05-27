Shelter-in-place order issued for Lorson Ranch area due to gas leak Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for an area in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood due to a gas leak, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the gas leak is near 11000 block of Pikeminnow Place.

The shelter-in-place is in effect for the following people who live:



north of Lorson Boulevard

south of Fontaine Boulevard

east of Lamprey Drive

west of Walleye Drive

If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:



remain indoors

close doors and windows

turn off heating and cooling systems

do not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark

You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

