Shelter-in-place order issued for Lorson Ranch area due to gas leak Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for an area in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood due to a gas leak, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says the gas leak is near 11000 block of Pikeminnow Place.
The shelter-in-place is in effect for the following people who live:
- north of Lorson Boulevard
- south of Fontaine Boulevard
- east of Lamprey Drive
- west of Walleye Drive
If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:
- remain indoors
- close doors and windows
- turn off heating and cooling systems
- do not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark
You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
___
____
