EL PASO COUNTY — People living in a neighborhood north of Falcon are being asked to shelter in place because of a gas leak. This is according to a notification that was sent out by Peak Alerts.

People near the intersection of North Meridian Road and Rex Road are being asked to secure their homes or businesses and stay away from doors and windows.

El Paso County says the intersection is closed to traffic. They are asking people to avoid the area until the leak is repaired.