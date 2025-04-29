Shelter-in-place order lifted for an area northeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order was lifted for an area northeast of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

At about 9:42 a.m., the following message was issued to people in the Black Forest area:

"The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for 8700 Block Vollmer Rd due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 8725 Vollmer Rd.," part of the message issued on Peak Alerts reads. "SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they were on the scene of Vollmer Road and are trying to get a suspect who had barricaded themselves inside a vehicle along the road.

At about 10:08 a.m., the order was lifted.

Click herefor updates from Peak Alerts, an emergency notification system that is used in El Paso and Teller Counties.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the law enforcement activity. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to the original shelter-in-place order.





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.