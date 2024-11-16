Watch Now
Shelter-in-place order for residents near 1600 Lorraine St.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) issued a shelter-in-place order for people near 1600 Lorraine Ave.

The alert was issued around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.

According to police, there is a barricaded suspect near the area, and you are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

