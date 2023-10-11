Shelter-in-place issued as Colorado Springs Police search for wanted person

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the area of E Fountain Blvd and Chelton Rd in Colorado Springs as police are searching for a wanted person.

The location is the Fountain Terrace Apartments.

Police are asking anyone in the area to stay indoors, lock and stay away from all windows and doors.

Those not in the area should avoid the area until further notice.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Peak Alerts will notify you about emergencies that happen near your registered address(es). Learn more about Peak Alerts or sign up yourself here.

Are you prepared for the worst, how to get emergency alerts in Southern Colorado

Are you prepared for the worst?

Emergency response officials in El Paso and Teller counties are continuing to urge everyone to sign up for Peak Alerts.

WHEN WILL YOU BE NOTIFIED?

Emergency response officials in El Paso and Teller counties are continuing to urge everyone to sign up for Peak Alerts.

Oftentimes, emergency alert systems have certain levels of customization to notification settings giving you more customization as to what you find important. Peak Alerts allow for this, but will often by default alert on emergencies surrounding natural or man-made disasters, hazardous materials incidents, missing persons, law enforcement activity impacting the public, and evacuation notices to name a few.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.