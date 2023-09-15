Are you prepared for the worst, how to get emergency alerts in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — Emergency response officials in El Paso and Teller counties are continuing to urge everyone to sign up for Peak Alerts.

Due to heavy and consistent rains, we did not see any major wildfires this summer in Southern Colorado. But it's never a bad time to have an emergency plan in place, as wildfire season is now an ever-present threat all year long in Southern Colorado.

Before the rains in May and June, we saw multiple large wildfires. The rain that followed however also can present a problem with flooding, and winter storms will be here before you know it.

Around Southern Colorado, there are multiple emergency notification systems in place to send warnings about any pending danger. In El Paso and Teller Counties, for example, it is called Peak Alerts.

Often times you can check your local county website to see what your county uses for emergency alerts. In Park County, for example, CodeRED is the emergency notification system.

"We've had natural disasters, we've had fires in our region. We've had floods. And the best way first responders can get to you, the best way to access the resources and the help that you need, and be made aware of the dangers, is Peak Alerts," said Sheriff Joe Roybal.

Emergency Response Officials in El Paso and Teller Counties say that they have not seen the sign-up numbers that they want and are hoping for.

WHEN WILL YOU BE NOTIFIED?

Oftentimes, emergency alert systems have certain levels of customization to notification settings giving you more customization as to what you find important. Peak Alerts allow for this, but will often by default alert on emergencies surrounding natural or man-made disasters, hazardous materials incidents, missing persons, law enforcement activity impacting the public, and evacuation notices to name a few.

WATCH: NOT RECEIVING EMERGENCY ALERTS? THERE IS A REASON

Peak Alerts explainer

During the 403 Fire that burned over 1,000 acres on the border of Teller and Park Counties in April, many Peak Alert members asked why they were not receiving alerts about the 403 Fire. The answer is simple, if you are not in the emergency area or in a spot not threatened by a specific emergency, you will not be alerted to a threat.

Peak Alerts will notify you about emergencies that happen near your registered address(es). Learn more about Peak Alerts or sign up yourself here.

