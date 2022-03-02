Watch
Shelter in place in effect for neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 01, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A shelter in place is in effect and streets are blocked in part of a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the swat team was called in to help with a domestic disturbance at a home near Meadowland and N. Academy Boulevard.

Police say one woman came out of the home but they believe a suspect is still inside.

The situation started around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and the shelter in place was ordered before 4 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
