Shelter in place for Harvest Ct. near Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Stetson Hills Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shelter in place is in effect for an area near Harvest Ct. on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD says there is police activity in the area for a barricaded suspect. They ask you to stay indoors, and to lock and stay away from doors and windows. They also say to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

According to police, they were responding to a domestic incident, and the suspect shot one at police. They believe the suspect is alone inside.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident at this time, according to CSPD.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

