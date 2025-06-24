Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police were asking residents near a school in Colorado Springs to shelter in place on Tuesday. The alert has since been lifted.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tells News5 they received a call of someone stealing from a car at about 9:30 Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Dorset Dr. The area is near Mountain Vista Community School and the neighborhood is south of Highway 24 and west of S. Circle Drive.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued at 10:55 a.m., according to CSPD. It was lifted about 30 minutes later.

Click here for a map of the area that was impacted. For a shelter-in-place alert, residents are asked to secure their homes or businesses and stay away from doors and windows. Nearby residents are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

For a shelter-in-place alert, residents are asked to secure their homes or businesses and stay away from doors and windows.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the police activity. The purpose of this article was to inform the public of a shelter-in-place alert from law enforcement.

