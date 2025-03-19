Several people hospitalized following rollovers on I-25 near Walsenburg

HUERFANO COUNTY — Several people were hospitalized following five separate rollovers on I-25 in Huerfano County, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The first incident involved an SUV hauling a trailer on southbound I-25 near Walsenburg. The SUV stayed upright, but CSP says the trailer was on it side blocking traffic.

According to CSP, there were five people in the SUV and all of them were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The second incident involved a semi-truck on southbound I-25 three miles north of the first incident. CSP says both lanes of traffic were blocked, and no injuries were reported.

CSP says the third incident also involved a semi-truck on I-25 near Walsenburg. The left southbound and left northbound lane were blocked. The driver was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

The fourth incident involved a truck hauling a trailer on northbound I-25 near Walsenburg. No injuries were reported.

CSP says the fifth incident involved a truck hauling a trailer on I-25 near Walsenburg. Both lanes of traffic were blocked. According to CSP, minor injuries for those involved were reported.

