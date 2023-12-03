Several Colorado families are on their way to Disney World on the Snowball Express

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday morning the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines held a send-off ceremony at Colorado Springs airport to honor families of fallen military heroes. They are sending around 60 people to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Snowball Express is a trip of a lifetime to the most magical place on earth, Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation said they want kids to be able to make fun memories and experience joy around the holidays. The trip Honors families whose loved ones died serving the country.

Lynn Wong and her two kids are going on the trip.

“We are a gold star family, my husband served in the air force,” Wong said.

Wong’s husband passed away four years ago on November 30. She said this time of year is difficult.

“Holidays are about family, so having this event happen like at this time, just makes it feel like a big giant hug. Just knowing we are here with all these other families and honoring our loved ones who are not here, they will always be family. It is a good feeling to have it right at Christmas,” Wong said.

Many parents and children said it is nice to meet other people who have gone through similar experiences as them.

Calab E. Johnson is one of the kids going to Disney World.

“I really like knowing that I am not the only one, that there are other people that I can hang around that know how I feel,” Johnson said.

Before the flight, each family was greeted when they walked into the Colorado Springs Airport, on Saturday morning.

“You walk in and you're like, all these people are here for us,” Wong said.

A couple of emotional support dogs and other veterans with organizations such as Colorado Springs American Legion, among others, lined the way to support families as they walked in.

“We are happy to be here, we are honoring our husbands,” Wong said. “I mean there is sadness of course, we all have hope. I mean I have hope for my kids so they will see these moments and look back and say wow people were there for us. So it's special for sure,” Wong said.

The Gary Sinise Foundation said the trip is about bringing military families together.

“We're definitely not alone, just having them there and just knowing we all kind of have been in the same position, and we are kind of doing this together, it feels supportive, we feel the love and we can not ask for much more than that,” Wong said.

Many of the kids said they can’t wait to ride the roller coasters.

“Expedition Everest, it's a roller coaster with a yeti and also space mountain, yeah space mountain is my favorite, every ride actually,” one kid said.

The families will return on Wednesday.

