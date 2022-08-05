Several Colorado community college campuses closed due to potential threat

Several Colorado Community College Systems (CCCS) schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus are closed or on lockout as campus security teams and law enforcement investigate a threat.

The Westminster Police Department said at 7:20 a.m. Friday, officers learned about threats to Front Range Community College, which has campuses in Longmont, Fort Collins, and Westminster. Officers put the Westminster school on lockout and worked through the morning to contact a person of interest.

"Officers contacted the individual and it appears as if the threats are a form of doxing against this individual," police said. "At this time officers cannot validate any of the threats against the school."

Front Range Community College will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Multiple other Front Range schools also reported threats to their campuses, and it's not clear how or if they are all connected.

A statement on the website of the Community College of Aurora, which is impacted by these threats, read: "Last night, a number of individuals in the CCA community and the greater Colorado Community College System received threats of harm and warnings of acts of violence."

The threats are affecting the following schools:



Some of the schools were on lockout, meaning the outdoor doors were locked, but indoor activities continued as usual. This currently only applies to the Community College of Aurora campuses.

The Front Range Community College campuses were on lockout until noon, when campuses closed. Just before noon, it announced all college operations Friday and Saturday will stay remote.

The security team at the Community College of Aurora has set up a perimeter at both of its campuses.

The Community College of Denver, Arapahoe Community College, and Auraria Campus are currently closed.

Red Rocks Community College said out of an abundance of caution, it is closing all its campuses immediately.

Police at the University of Colorado Boulder said while no threats directly involve its campus, all classes and activities on its grounds have been canceled and employees should work remotely. In addition, the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs said it will also close its campus immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated.