Service in Southern Colorado for Martin Luther King Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Martin Luther King Day is more than just a day-off from work or school. “It's a good way to give back," said youth service volunteer, Lily Gardener. It is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service.

"It's such a great day to do that because we're off of school,” said Melanie Bell, a youth volunteer at Care & Share Food Bank, “We just get to help out wherever we can."

More than 100 volunteers, including many young people, stepped-up to offer service at the Southern Colorado food bank distribution center. Sorting, stacking, and checking expiration dates, they helped with the mission of making sure anyone who may be struggling with food insecurity in the community, will get the food they need.

"It feels great coming out and doing this stuff." Bobby Woolfolk and his basketball team from Rampart High School worked side by side at the food bank. He is an example of young people born some 40 years after Dr. King was shot and killed, yet they talk as if he is familiar. "Dr. King was a really inspirational person for me and a bunch of other people in the world. And I mean he probably would've loved doing this too,” said Woolfolk, “So this is a great opportunity."

Dr King said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?” A lot of volunteers in Southern Colorado have an answer, after putting into action the “day of service” part of Martin Luther King Day.