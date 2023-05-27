Serious crash leaves people trapped in northeast Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A serious crash has people trapped on the northeast side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Barnes Rd. and Pring Ranch Rd. just north of Sandstone Park.

At this time, it is unclear what the condition of the trapped people is, and how many are trapped. The department asks you to use alternate routes while you're on scene.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

