Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Serious crash leaves people trapped in northeast Colorado Springs Friday

CSFD Logo
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
CSFD Logo
Barnes and Pring Ranch Crash
Posted at 7:04 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 21:31:07-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A serious crash has people trapped on the northeast side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Barnes Rd. and Pring Ranch Rd. just north of Sandstone Park.

At this time, it is unclear what the condition of the trapped people is, and how many are trapped. The department asks you to use alternate routes while you're on scene.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this article as more information becomes available.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing