Serious crash along Academy in Colorado Springs near Bijou Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A serious crash had part of a busy roadway closed in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs Police tell News5 they received a call at about 8:05 a.m. for a crash involving at least two vehicles at N. Academy Boulevard and Boulder near E. Bijou Street.

Multiple lanes were closed along northbound Academy just north of Bijou. The lane closures were still in place as of 9 a.m.

Details on injuries were not immediately available, but at least two people were transported to the hospital after they were extricated from a vehicle.

