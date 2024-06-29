Serial vandalism damaging PikeRide bicycles

COLORADO SPRINGS — The PikeRide bike share system in Colorado Springs is dealing with what appears serial vandalism.

“We noticed that there was a distinct pattern where there was usually an impact mark about four to six inches above the ground, and wheels were starting to break in ways that we hadn't seen them break in the past,” said PikeRide Operations Manager, Doug Ryden.

It is severe damage, so have to be pulled from service for new parts and repair.

The cost of repairs ranges from hundreds of dollars for bikes that can be fixed, to $2,500 dollars to replace a bike.

“One bike is has been totally destroyed. It looked like it was rammed repeatedly, and they broke the frame in a way such that it's no longer usable,” said Ryden.

It is a hit to the non-profit’s narrow budget margin.

“PikeRide is a nonprofit. We rely on staff time to write grants. We rely on staff time to look for sponsorships. We rely on donations from companies and donations from individuals,” said PikeRide Board Chair, Carrie Simison.

The pattern started back in April.

The most recent crime was discovered on Bike to Work to Work Day at the PikeRide location outside the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The PikeRide crew found some of the non-profits bikes vandalized while setting up their station for the Bike to Work Day event.

Ryden said, “We noticed that three bikes were laying on their side and they had their wheels smashed.”

The vandals are not getting a pass.

“We really would like to find whoever, or the multiple whoevers, who think this is something that they should do and do again, because we just can't keep fixing bikes,” said Simison.

Security cameras are being reviewed.

Skid marks indicate it was something on wheels hitting the bikes.

“Found some white paint, some green paint on some of the damaged bicycles,” said Ryden, “So we think there might be someone who is renting a scooter.”

Damaged bicycles have been found at a half dozen downtown locations.

Twice at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Contact PikeRide or Colorado Springs Police if you think you have information that can help.

