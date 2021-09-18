Serial vandalism at Venezia Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Vandals did major damage this week to the popular John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs. "Really aggressive vandalism," said Kurt Schroeder with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. It is estimated, repairs for the damage will top $20 thousand.

It appears the same vandals targeted the park twice during the week. Sunday night into Monday, then again overnight Wednesday.

Multiple custom wood benches, the splash pad, and walls were painted with graffiti. Light fixtures in pavilions were smashed. A pricey ADA accessible drinking fountain was pulled from a wall. "They had tools with them of sorts, in order to inflict some of this damage," said Schroeder. It appears something like a hammer was used to beat and dent, doors, partitions. and mirrors in restrooms.

Security camera footage is being reviewed. Information from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity could help the investigation.

The bill for repairs gets paid by Colorado Springs taxpayers. "Really to think where that money could go, instead of fixing vandalism, is kind of what shocks me," said park visitor, Gabby Keller. There is so much damage, it could take the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony.

