Senator John Hickenlooper visits Pueblo non-profit Tuesday

PUEBLO — A non-profit in Pueblo is showcasing the work it has done for Colorado. Senator John Hickenlooper visited Servicios de la Raza in Pueblo Tuesday.

Senator Hickenlooper helped secure $2 million in federal money to help the group buy buildings in Denver and Pueblo to further their mission. Servicios de la Raza helps close the healthcare gaps for the Latino and other underserved communities in Colorado.

"So, these brick and mortar buildings allow us to be able to provide in person services and especially our Pueblo office that allows us to have more access for our southern Colorado region, so not only serving Pueblo and Pueblo County, but our surrounding area," said Dr. Velia Rincon with Servicios de la Raza.

Senator Hickenlooper also held a town hall at the downtown library to find out what issues people would like him to tackle in our nation's capital.

___





Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools. Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.