Security Fire Department responds to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — The Security Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 803 Dean Dr. in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

The home is located west of Widefield Community Park.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire.

