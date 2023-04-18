Watch Now
Security Fire Department responds to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon

Antonio Clark
The Security Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at 803 Dean Dr. in Security-Widefield.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 18:28:25-04

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — The Security Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 803 Dean Dr. in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

The home is located west of Widefield Community Park.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire.

News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
