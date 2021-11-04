Secretary of State's office responds to election results delay in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County voting results were delayed on election night because of discrepancy discovered by election officials. "We want to ensure that we are accurate. We did not want to rush results," said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Chuck Broerman.

The issue was with the tally for the number of ballots cast, “not the number of votes that were for each of the issues or the candidates,” said Broerman. The election board spotted a difference between the number they had on paper and what was coming for the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. It appeared minor, still a decision was made to hold off on posting results and contact the Secretary of State’s office to figure out the issue early rather than face questions later.

The day after the election the Secretary of State’s Office responded to questions about the problem with the following statement. “Last night, the Elections Division noticed a minor issue in the ballots cast field. It worked with the ENR vendor and solved the backend issue. El Paso ballots cast totals and contest results on the Election Night Reporting page have always been accurate.”

Broerman will be following up with the Secretary of State to find out more specifics about what caused the problem.

