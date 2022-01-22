Secretary of State candidate stops in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — Another Republican candidate for statewide office made a campaign visit to Pueblo County this week. Pam Anderson, who is running for her party's nomination for Secretary of State, met with GOP donors and supporters on Friday at Cat's Pourhouse in Pueblo West.

Anderson has a long career running elections serving first as City Clerk in Wheatridge before becoming elected as the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. During her time in office in Jeffco she also served as the president of the County Clerks of Colorado. She later became the executive director of that group.

Anderson told News 5 she's running because she feels that incumbent secretary Jena Griswold has made the office too partisan.

"I believe secretary Griswold has placed her thumb on the scale in fairness for elections," Anderson said. "She uses hyper-partisan rhetoric to be more divisive, and from a campaign perspective, I think she looks more toward Washington DC than here in Colorado."

Anderson is one of three candidates currently in the race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.

In recent months, Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, and senatorial candidate Joe O'Dea also made campaign visits to the Steel City. Primary elections in Colorado will be held on June 28.

