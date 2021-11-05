Senate hopeful stops for slopper in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — One of the Republicans running to challenge US Sen. Michael Bennet in 2022 visited Pueblo Thursday. Joe O'Dea met with supporters at Greys' Coors Tavern for a slopper lunch.

The Denver-area businessman built his own construction company and owns a pair of live-events venues in the Mile High City.

This is his first run for public office. O'Dea said he wanted to visit Pueblo because he feels a connection with the city's working-class community.

"I'm a carpenter by trade, own a construction company, I know what these go through, I know what they've been doing," he said.

"I know how hard it is to put food on the table, especially with all this inflation. We've got to control our debt, we've got to get back to basics here. So, I'm excited about running for the US Senate."

O'Dea said Tuesday's victory in Virginia by fellow political newcomer Glen Younkin gives hope to GOP candidates in states like Colorado which have been Democrat strongholds in recent election cycles.

O'Dea joins a growing field of candidates looking to challenge Senator Bennet which includes Colorado Springs Olympian Eli Bremer and State Rep. Ron Hanks of Canon City.