Second fire burning in Pueblo at EVRAZ steel mill prompts pre-evacuations in Salt Creek neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. — A second fire is burning at the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Palo Alto Street is under a pre-evacuation notice.

WATCH OUR PUEBLO SKY CAMERA BELOW

A spokesperson for EVRAZ North America sent News5 the following statement:

This afternoon a fire broke out on the grounds of the EVRAZ Pueblo steel mill. The fire is located in a building primarily used for staging and storage. All employees were immediately and safely evacuated, and all have been accounted for. Pueblo Fire Department remains on scene. We will provide additional details as they become available. Spokesperson for EVRAZ North America

At this time it is unclear what is burning or how big the fire is. A large plume of black smoke can be seen across the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more.

