Second community meeting for Fishers Canyon Open Space on November 19

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will be hosting the second community meeting to discuss plans for the Fishers Canyon Open Space.

Fishers Canyon Open Space is located in the southwest foothills of Colorado Springs, bordering Cheyenne Mountain State Park to the south. The property is currently closed to the public since there are no designated trails.

When a trail system, trailhead, and management plan are established, the property will be opened to the public.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School.

PRCS project managers and the planning team will be presenting their "results of the engagement and environmental reviews conducted this summer and draft trail alternatives."

Members of the community who attend will be allowed to share their thoughts, ask questions, and give feedback on the current plans.

“The insights and perspectives shared by residents are invaluable as we work to create a space that reflects the community’s vision. We are excited to continue this dialogue and explore the potential recreational opportunities in the open space while balancing the preservation of its cultural and natural resources.”

David Deitemeyer, senior program administrator for Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS)

The plan is to create the Fishers Canyon Open Space Master and Management Plan, a framework to establish appropriate measures to manage the resources within the property along with "sustainable recreational opportunities."

The community engagement process began in late February.

