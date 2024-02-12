Give your input on the future of the Fishers Canyon Open Space, survey to open in late February

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department is inviting people to give their input on the future Master and Management Plan for the future of Fishers Canyon Open Space.

Sitting at just under 343 acres of open space, Fishers Canyon Open Space was acquired by the city in two parts beginning in October of 2021. The $4.2 million purchase was funded by Trail, Open Space and Parks, (TOPS) as well as a $1.25 million grant from the Land Water Conservation Fund.

“We are excited to kickoff public engagement for the Fishers Canyon Open Space Master and Management Plan,” said David Deitemeyer, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Sr. Landscape Architect. “We want to ensure that the space reflects the desires of the community, while also preserving its natural beauty and ecological integrity. By involving the public in this process, we can create a space that everyone can enjoy and be proud of.”

The community engagement process will begin on February 23, and people can fill out the survey to give their input here.

According to the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department, there are no designated trails, or public access to Fishers Canyon Open Space at this time, and will remain closed until the trail system, trailhead, and management plans are made.

In December of 2022, the City of Colorado Springs performed one of its most comprehensive fire mitigation projects in the area of Fishers Canyon Open Space. This was done to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

