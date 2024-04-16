Second chapter of the National Federation of the Blind coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A second chapter of the National Federation of the Blind is coming to Colorado Springs. It will be in Downtown, but the group hasn’t settled in on a permanent location yet.

A meeting was held Monday to the mark the official launch of the Downtown chapter. The advocacy organization helps with programs, services, and resources to defend the rights of the blind and low vision people.

“There are many people who think that blindness is like dying. If you go blind, you have no life, and that's simply not true. You can do so much as a person who maybe just happens to blind,” said Kevan Worley, Chairman of the Downtown chapter.

The Downtown chapter will be meeting the third Monday evening each month.

The Olympic City chapter, which has been around for 60 years, meets the second Saturday of each month at Arise Beyond Barriers near North Circle Drive and Uintah Street on the city’s east side.

____

____

