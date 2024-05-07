Seat belt use increasing in Colorado despite tickets, according to CDOT

COLORADO — According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, (CDOT) set belt use is on the rise statewide, despite more than 900 tickets being given during their 'Click It or Ticket' enforcement period.

CDOT says they supported the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 56 other law enforcement agencies statewide from April 1 to April 14 for the enforcement period.

Of the 943 drivers who were cited during the enforcement period, CDOT says 26 of them had children who weren't properly wearing seat belts.

According to CDOT, the seat belt usage rate has improved across Colorado by almost 2% from 2022. According to the 2023 Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Survey, 88.6% of Coloradans buckle up, which CDOT says is the highest use rate ever observed in the state.

"Even a small change in behavior can create a significant impact. Imagine choosing to buckle up every single drive, especially if you don't always wear a seat belt,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “While a 2% improvement in Colorado's seat belt use rate may seem relatively minor, it shows significant progress toward safer roadways. We can keep increasing that number, by building new habits that save lives.”

Fines for not wearing a seat belt in Colorado start at $65. Parents or caregivers with children who aren't wearing a seat belt can receive a minimum fine of $82.

In 2023, CDOT says there was 73% misuse rate of about 2,500 car seat checks performed in Colorado.

According to CDOT, this is their first seat belt enforcement period this year. Their next campaign will run from May 13 to June 2. To learn more about the Click It or Ticket enforcement, visit CDOT's website.

