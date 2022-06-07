Search underway at Lake Pueblo for missing swimmer

PUEBLO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is taking part in the search for a missing swimmer reported late Monday at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The search is underway near the West Fishing Site at the park.

No further information is available at this time. News5 is working to learn more about the incident.

https://twitter.com/CPW_SE/status/1533962662807121920

