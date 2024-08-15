Scott Appelman, co-producer of the Labor Day Lift Off, passed away at 66

PHOENIX, AZ — Scott Appelman, the co-producer of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, passed away unexpectedly. He was 66 years old.

The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation released the following statement regarding Appelman's death:

Scott's untimely death has left a profound void in our community, as we remember a man whose passion and dedication to the art of hot air ballooning brought joy and inspiration to countless lives. Colorado Springs Sports Corporation

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade released the following statement regarding Appelman's death:

“Today, Colorado Springs lost one of the great explorers and pioneers of our modern age. I am deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Scott Appelman, the founder and CEO of Rainbow Ryders and the co-producer for the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off for the last 9 years. Scott was a giant in the ballooning world, having operated his business for more than 40 years in the greatest ballooning cities in the world, including Albuquerque, Phoenix, and Colorado Springs. His commitment to ballooning was so much more than a hobby or a business – it was a passion and a way of life, and more importantly – a way to give life to so many people. From young children looking in awe as a balloon launches into the sky, to marriage proposals at thousands of feet in the air, to seniors checking a bucket list experience in their last years, Scott was to the very end a champion of wonder, of play, and of the human spirit that will always smile at the sight of a colorful hot air balloon rising into the blue sky. My heart and my prayers are with Scott’s wife, family, his many friends, his team of pilots and staff, and the entire hot air ballooning community, and I know the entire city of Colorado Springs grieves with me at the immense loss to our city.” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

Appelman founded Rainbow Ryders, the largest hot air balloon business in 1983. Rainbow Ryders says through his leadership and dedication, the company grew from a small startup to a respected leader in the industry.

Rainbow Ryders says Appelman was a mentor, colleague and friend who achieved numerous awards and milestones. They also say his commitment to safety and customer satisfaction set the standard for the industry.

The company also said Appelman was known for his witty humor, generosity and resilience. Appelman loved giving back to the community and he leaves behind a legacy.

Rainbow Ryders released the following statement regarding Appelman's death:

The entire Rainbow Ryders family extends its deepest condolences to Appelman’s family during this difficult time. We ask to please respect the Appelman family's privacy. We will honor Scott’s memory by continuing to uphold the values he instilled in us and by driving the company forward with the same passion and integrity that he exemplified. Rainbow Ryders

