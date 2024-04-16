Watch Now
Score! Colorado Springs picked for 2025 NCAA Divsion II Soccer Championshiops

The NCAA Division II  Soccer Championship will take place at Weidner Field. Taking a deeper look into the field's economic impact in the city.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 21:04:01-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs was just selected as a host of the 2025 NCAA Division II Soccer Championships.

 Play will happen at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.

“Working with Weidner field on this project has been fantastic. And I can guarantee you, we don't get this NCAA bid without that specific venue,” said Colorado Springs Sports Corp. President and CEO, Megan Leatham.

The home field of Switchbacks soccer is one of the venues built as part of the City For Champions projects.

Money came from the state to help develop places that attract visitors and events beyond a single purpose.

When the Switchbacks are not playing, the field and stadium welcome concerts, conferences, and now the NCAA Division ii Soccer Championships

“Now that we have the City For Champions projects, and we have so many unique and great venues here in Colorado Springs, we're on the map and we're able to go after and bid on some major events," said Leatham.

Sports events are important economic drivers in Colorado Springs.

A back the Sports Business Journal ranked sports economies in cities without any major sports franchises, like an NBA, or NFL team.

Colorado Springs is in the top ten with number eight ranking.h.

