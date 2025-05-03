“School of Rap” album turns grief into purpose for Colorado Springs teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On May 2, 2025, students at Community Prep School, an alternative high school in Colorado Springs, celebrated the release of The Music House Presents: School of Rap, Vol. 1, a debut album that highlights youth experiences with mental health, grief, and resilience.

Hosted at Anthem Music Enterprises, the event featured live performances, storytelling, and a tribute to Miguel “Smalls” Romero, a student whose tragic death in November 2024 inspired the project.

Romero’s voice lives on in one of the album’s emotional tracks, Survivor’s Guilt, preserving his memory and encouraging discussions about mental health.

The album, created through The Music House, a community-focused music program led by producer Terryjosiah Sharpe, has already garnered national attention.

One of its singles, Drip, will be featured on the NBA 2K26 soundtrack, marking a significant achievement for the young artists.

For the creators, including Cadence Clausell, Sterling “Steelo” Raygoza, and Kanash1 Ak1ra, the project represents much more. It’s about healing and honoring a lost friend.

Cadence Clausell, 17, who sings and raps on several tracks, shares that her journey through grief has been transformative.

“Even though my friend’s gone, I can carry on a legacy that he would have wanted me to,” Clausell says. Her music offers a therapeutic outlet, allowing her to express emotions like depression, family struggles, and loss. “Music is my therapy,” she says. “In here, I’m not judged. I’m heard.”

The Music House, founded by Sharpe, is not just a place to teach music, it’s a safe space where young people process their experiences.

“We’re not just teaching kids to rap, we’re helping them process life,” Sharpe explains.

The project encourages youth to turn their struggles into songs, offering them an alternative to destructive outlets like suicide notes.

“Instead of writing suicide notes, they’re writing verses,” Sharpe says. “That’s everything.”

Mentor Ko Kelly, a Community Prep alumnus and founder of the School of Rap, believes in fostering honesty and consistency in the program.

“I’m real. I’m raw. I just show up—and that makes a difference,” Kelly shares. His mentorship has helped students like Clausell and Raygoza build confidence and authenticity in their songwriting.

For many of the young artists, the album is a tribute to their friend and fellow student, Miguel “Smalls” Romero. Kelly describes Romero as an “angel ahead of us,” noting that his passing has left a lasting impact on the group.

Raygoza, 18, says the project provided a space for emotional expression. “After Miguel died, everything changed. But this became a place where we could talk about it—cry, create, whatever,” he says.

Kanash1 Ak1ra, 19, whose tracks Drip and Lose Control are featured on the album, shares how the process of completing the project was a personal victory.

“It’s the first time I started something and saw it through,” Ak1ra says. The album has also given him the confidence to tackle difficult emotions, including depression and heartbreak. “I hope the youth takes away the idea that no matter how stuck you feel, you don’t have to sit there,” Ak1ra adds. “You can do something about it.”

What makes School of Rap Volume 1 stand out is its engineered by industry veteran Merch. “Everything you hear was made by high schoolers,” says Kelly. “But it’s for everybody.”

“Greatness is happening in Colorado Springs,” Sharpe says. “Not just on the field, but in studios like ours. This is where stories are saved—not just shared.”

He encourages those interested to support the Miguel Romero Legacy Fund, which ensures that the program remains free for students.

For Cadence Clausell, this project marks more than just a creative achievement. “I really feel like I found my people here,” she says. “And Miguel’s voice? It’ll always be here.”

Learn more atAnthem Music Enterprises.





