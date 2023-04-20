School bus driver fired after purposefully slamming on brakes with students aboard, facing charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado — A school bus driver has been fired after he slammed on the brakes of a bus with students on board, according to the Douglas County School District. According to a video from the district, the incident happened on March 1st at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The driver, 61-year-old Brian Fitzgerald, can be heard in the video telling Castle Rock Elementary students to be in their seats. As the bus is coming to a stop, Fitzgerald, over the bus's microphone says, "Do you guys want to see how dangerous that is?" Fitzgerald then slams on the breaks, causing several students to hit their heads on the seats in front of them.

Below are the charges Fitzgerald is facing, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office:



29 counts of child abuse with no injuries (class 2 misdemeanor)

1 count of child abuse with bodily injuries (class 1 misdemeanor)

Fitzgerald is not in jail at this time.

Paula Hans, who is the Public Information Officer at the Douglas County School District, released the following statement regarding the incident:

The video is incredibly difficult to watch. Riding a bus to and from school should be a happy, enjoyable experience for students. The behavior and actions of this bus driver are completely unacceptable. We are so grateful to the parents and the principal who reported this incident, allowing us to take swift action and ensure this driver was never again allowed behind the wheel of a DCSD bus.

Thank you for your partnership in watching out for our children.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to appear in court on May 12th.

