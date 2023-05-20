Scheduled power outage will affect Costilla County this weekend

COSTILLA COUNTY, COLORADO — A scheduled maintenance outage is scheduled in Costilla County on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. according to the Costilla Office of Emergency Management.

The below towns and villages will be affected by the outage:



Blanca

San Luis

Chama

Fort Garland

San Pablo

San Francisco

Xcel Energy, who will be conducting the maintenance, released the following statement:

To ensure that your power is safe and reliable, we will be performing overhead transmission line maintenance work in your area. To complete this work safely, we will need to interrupt electric service to your area this weekend.

The interruption will occur starting at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 21st and is expected to last approximately 4 hours, ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

We are committed to providing you with reliable power and greatly appreciate your patience while we work to maintain the equipment serving you. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience you may experience. Remember to set a back-up alarm if needed and fully charge mobile phones and other battery-powered equipment before the outage is scheduled to begin.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999.

