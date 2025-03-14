Scammer admits to News5 they used Territory Days in Colorado Springs as a front

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The online community in Colorado Springs jumped into action to help a local business owner recently. Following an investigation by News5, the scammer admitted they were trying to trick people and "a lot of time" was put into the scheme.

A post to the Facebook group The 411 for the 719 asked the following question:

"hi! so i got a txt from this person asking about vendors for territory days on may 24-26 so i submited my applications, and she asking now for payment. is this how it works? i have a feeling it could be a scam?"

Members of the group immediately pointed the small business owner to the legitimate vendor information for Territory Days. News5 reached out to the person who posted to social media and learned she runs Filipino Food Truck. She shared the phone number that reached out to her with the fake claim along with screenshots of her text conversation that seemed legitimate and News5 investigated.

The actual business handling vendor applications for Territory Days is APONI Productions in Colorado. A husband and wife run the company and they say they don't reach out to potential vendors through text.

"Absolutely not," Christy Schulz with APONI Productions said when asked if the text came from her company. "We will not reach out to a vendor, any vendors through text. The only time that we might use text would be if a vendor, an accepted vendor, reaches out to us first. We will never use that as a means of communication prior to the event itself."

News5 also learned from Schulz there was a different scam going around via email for another event in Colorado that was utilizing the logo for APONI Productions. News5 recommended Shulz report it to both the FTC and the Colorado Attorney General website.

News5 tried calling the number associated with the scam 10 times over three days. Each call ended with a message for a voicemailbox that wasn't sent up. When we reached out over text asking if they were the best contact for Territory Days and vendor info, we received a response.

It started with the actual details of the 2025 event, including dates, an address and information vendors would be interested in including a number of booths, attendance and activities. The scammer also claimed to be part of a business that News5 confirmed is no longer associated with Territory Days.

The scammer then asked us to "kindly fill" out a Google Docs form. The form included typical questions a vendor would expect on an application form, A portion of the form reads as follows:

"Important note! You have a maximum of 3 hours set up, you're also free to come earlier than later with setting up. A number will be on the floor for your booth, please take the number off after set up. Chairs will be provided but you have to bring your own tables. Please do not leave any trash at the venue. You are responsible for your own sales tax. Vendors can not sell, assign or transfer their rented space. Vendor will obey all laws pertaining to the operation of their business and will comply with all the regulatory agencies and timely remit and all applicable taxes ( sales tax, state, local, federal and personal). Also we advice all Vendors to have LLC or at least a local permit. REFUND POLICY: If you back out of the market more than 15 days before you will receive your money back with a $10 fee. No refunds will be made 15 days before market. Completion of the Vendor Application guarantees booth availability.

Application processing and booth sales will be done on a first-come-first-served basis.

Space is limited on vendor booths available per market."

The owner of Filipino Food Truck went forward with the application when the scammer asked for payment of $350 over Apple Pay. Thankfully, she didn't fall for it.

When News5 was communicating with the scammer over text, they were very responsive, professional and reassuring, at first. When we questioned why APONI Productions was not aware of this texting tactic, the following was texted back.

"I understand your concern! Aponi Productions is indeed handling vendor applications, but this is a separate registration process that assists with managing specific exhibitor details and logistics. We work in coordination with the event organizers to streamline everything for vendors.

If you’d like, I can provide additional verification or direct you to the right contact to confirm. Let me know how I can help!"

The tone of the conversation changed when News5 confronted the scammer. The scammer offered to do an interview with News5 for $1,000, but we didn't agree to those terms.

News5 is choosing not to share the phone number or email address associated with the scam attempt in case they were created with spoofing software.

Friday is the last day for legitimate vendors to apply. Shulz says Territory Days is incredibly popular and they already have to turn away at least 100 vendors. Click here for more information.

