Saturday’s holiday extravaganza lit up downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the biggest holiday events for southern Colorado returned on Saturday night. The Festival of Lights Parade took over Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

The holiday spirit was in full display with thousands of lights and several festive decorated floats.

Despite the cold temperatures, many people came to the parade. People dressed warm in thick hats, heavy jackets and warm cups of hot chocolate. Different schools, businesses and families created the glowing floats.

The parade started at 5:50 pm. Spectators lined Tejon Street and cheered as the floats passed by.

“It's just a really cool celebration for everyone to come together for the holidays,” said David Pastier.

David Pastier runs the guest experience at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum. The Festival Of Lights Parade was not the only holiday event on Saturday.

Families visited the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Kids were able to get a photo with the Beijing 2022 Olympic winter games torch. They also were able to try curling and meet a few Olympic athletes.

“Having all the athletes here and seeing all the spirit and joy with everyone, it makes telling those stories you know from the Olympics in Paralympics that much easier. This is a great place to get warmer with some hot cocoa and then get set to head out to the parade from here,” said Pastier.

Pastier said his favorite part of the parade are the bands.

Many different schools across southern Colorado will perform with their marching band at the festival of lights.

“My favorite part is the band that you see walking through. It’s amazing how you know perfect they are in the midst of all this weather,” said Pastier

There were also food trucks, for people to enjoy. Many people said the festival of lights is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays.

