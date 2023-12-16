Santa rappels down the roof of the Colorado Springs Children's Hospital Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children's Hospital Colorado is trying to bring a little bit of joy to their patients this holiday season.

For the first time ever, Santa rappelled from the roof of the hospital, which was part of the Colorado Springs Children's Hospital's annual parade. Santa had help from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Fort Carson, as patients inside the hospital watched the rappel.

Local businesses and partners paraded around the hospital as Santa rappelled from the roof. Below is a list of some of those who were in attendance:



Children’s Colorado Emergency Service teams

Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department

El Paso County Mounted Sheriff Riders

Pikes Peak Range Riders

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Rangerettes

Widefield Parks and Recreation

Colorado College

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Pine Creek High School Marching Band

The parade also included appearances from the Denver Broncos mascot, as well as representatives from the Pikes Peak YMCA.

Many of the soldiers with the 10th Special Forces Group told News5 that it was an amazing experience.

"We have families, you know, people aren't indestructible," said Maj. Charles Chellman with the United States Army. "They have children. The support and care that the team here gives our kids when they need it is exceptional and this is just another way we can pay it forward and give back."

Maj. Chellman's nine-month-old son was born at the Children's Hospital, making this occasion a little bit more special for him.

This isn't the first event that the Colorado Springs Children's Hospital has done to help their patients this holiday season. Earlier this month, they held their annual "Cruisin' for the Children" motor parade to collect toys.

