Sand Creek Library will reopen Tuesday after sewage issues closed it temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Library District says that the Sand Creek Library at South Academy Blvd. and Chelton Rd. will reopen Tuesday with normal hours.

It's been closed since last month due to sewage issues. The Sand Creek Library had also closed a number of times last year because of plumbing issues at the Academy Plaza shopping center.

A library spokesperson said at the time that the sewage issues were starting to create a public health hazard. The Sand Creek Library also serves a large part of the southeast Colorado Springs.

People who used that library had to instead use either the Ruth Holley Library on N. Murray Blvd. or the Penrose Library, which is located downtown.

The Penrose Library is closing on February 1 for safety upgrades.

