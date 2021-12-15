San Isabel Electric reports nearly half of members without power

PUEBLO — As we experience a massive wind event across southern Colorado, people served by San Isabel Electric can expect intermittent outages all day.

According to the utility, nearly half of all customers are currently without power due to damaged equipment. With this storm we are expecting downed power lines and downed trees that may impact power lines.

As of 10:45 a.m., San Isabel Electric reports the following outage numbers:



Custer County – 300

Costilla County - 150

Fremont County – 0

Huerfano County – 3,500

Las Animas County – 5,000

Otero County - 50

Pueblo County – 150

Crews are ready to address the outages, but it may take longer to repair problems due to safety concerns and the amount of damage.

You can find up-to-date outage reports at siea.com. Members can report outages by texting OUT to 844-959-3013 or calling 1-800-279-7432.

Damaging winds have been blowing across southern Colorado since before the sun came up this morning.

We've seen reports of 70 mph along I-25 from Pueblo to Trinidad and even stronger winds across the plains. La Junta clocked an 86 mph wind report around 8 am this morning and Lamar hit 107 mph about an hour later!

The winds are expected to grow much stronger from 10 am to 1 pm, particularly across the Pikes Peak Region. Gusts in Colorado Springs could range from 60 to 80 mph across town with gusts in the foothills near 90 mph or higher.

This has turned into an incredibly dangerous situation. We caution everyone to stay indoors from 10 am to 1 pm if you live in the Pikes Peak Region as the winds strengthen rapidly.

Power could go out and semi-trucks could easily flip over through the lunch hour with winds widespread over 60 mph. There are restrictions in place for high-profile vehicles and light trailers on both directions from Pueblo Blvd to the New Mexico border. Highway 287 is also closed from Kit Carson to the Oklahoma border.

