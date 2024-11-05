Salvation Army hosting Bell Ringer Hiring Fair in Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army is still looking for around 30 Bell Ringers in Colorado Springs. This is a paid position.

Covering Colorado Salvation Army hiring local bell ringers for annual Red Kettle Campaign Connor Fay

According to the Salvation Army, Bell Ringers will be paid $16 an hour. This will also be their last Hiring Fair of the season.

The Hiring Fair is happening at the Salvation Army on Yuma Street Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested, you just need to bring the following to apply:



a driver's license

social security card

birth certificate

WATCH: Salvation Army bell ringers spread joy while bringing in donations

___





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.