Salvation Army hosting Bell Ringer Hiring Fair in Colorado Springs Tuesday

The Salvation Army is still looking for Bell Ringers here in Colorado Springs. They're looking to hire about 30 more people. This is a paid position. Bell Ringers will be paid $16 an hour.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army is still looking for around 30 Bell Ringers in Colorado Springs. This is a paid position.

Salvation Army hiring local bell ringers for annual Red Kettle Campaign

According to the Salvation Army, Bell Ringers will be paid $16 an hour. This will also be their last Hiring Fair of the season.

The Hiring Fair is happening at the Salvation Army on Yuma Street Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested, you just need to bring the following to apply:

  • a driver's license
  • social security card
  • birth certificate

