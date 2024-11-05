Salvation Army hosting Bell Ringer Hiring Fair in Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army is still looking for around 30 Bell Ringers in Colorado Springs. This is a paid position.
Salvation Army hiring local bell ringers for annual Red Kettle Campaign
According to the Salvation Army, Bell Ringers will be paid $16 an hour. This will also be their last Hiring Fair of the season.
The Hiring Fair is happening at the Salvation Army on Yuma Street Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you are interested, you just need to bring the following to apply:
- a driver's license
- social security card
- birth certificate
