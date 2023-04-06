Sallie Clark releases statement as she trails in mayoral race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Sallie Clark has released a statement as she lands a third-place finish in the race for the next Mayor of Colorado Springs.

In a statement released Wednesday, Clark thanked her supporters and provided a statement on the election results saying in part she's not endorsing anyone in the mayoral runoff election, yet.

Clark has consistently trailed City Councilman Wayne Williams by about 1,500 hundred votes. Political newcomer and small business owner Yemi Mobolade secured the top spot with about 30 percent of voters selecting him out of a field of a dozen candidates.

The full statement is below:

"Thank you to my supporters and voters for putting your trust in me. While I am disappointed in the results, I have always respected our democratic process and the thousands of citizens who voted in this important election.

I hope that the two remaining candidates for Mayor heard the voters loud and clear.

Voters are asking for more police officers, more firefighters, an end to homelessness, smooth roads, safe trails, and beautiful parks.

I pray that our next Mayor won’t let us down. Currently, I am withholding my endorsement in the run-off election for Mayor."

While Clark and Williams's results are close at about 1,500 votes, the margin is not close enough for an automatic recount under state law at %.5.

A recount could be requested by the one of the candidates, as long as they pay for the recount to happen.

