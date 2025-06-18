Safeway workers in Colorado Springs vote to go on strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Safeway workers in Colorado Springs will join strikes happening around the state, according to the UFCW Local 7 union.

Members representing 12 stores in the city voted Tuesday to authorize the strike. The union says 99% of Colorado Springs workers voted to strike.

This comes as strikes have already been happening around the state, including in Pueblo, Fountain and in the Denver metro area.

Employees say they are fighting for better pay, benefits and staffing levels.

A representative from Safeway's Denver Division sent News5 the following statement about the ongoing negotiations:

"Safeway in Colorado remains committed to productive discussions with UFCW Local 7. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and fostering a positive working environment for our associates. All Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado are open and ready to continue serving our communities." Safeway Denver Division

