Safe2Tell report prompts extra security at two Colorado Springs schools Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Extra security was on hand at two schools in Academy School District 20 on Thursday.

The district told News5 that a tip was called into Safe2Tell Wednesday evening. The caller said that a student overheard someone making a threat against Pine Creek High School.

District 20 says that a discussion about the possible threat quickly grew on social media. There were rumors that Chinook Trail Middle School, which is located near Pine Creek was also involved.

The district says they have investigated the threat along with the Colorado Springs Police Department. They also say the tip was vague, and they have not found any evidence to substantiate the threat.

The following was sent out to Chinook Trail Middle School and Pine Creek High School families:

We wanted to make you aware that late last night a threat made on social media mentioned our school. That threat is now circulating online and is creating a great deal of misinformation and concern among our families.

We are aware of this threat, and Academy District 20 Security, in partnership with the Colorado Springs Police Department, has investigated the matter. It is business as usual at our school. However, out of an abundance of caution, you may see additional security team members on our campus. Please know, this is our standard protocol following all perceived threats.

Safe2Tell, which is an anonymous reporting system for schools across the state, saw a 40% rise in reports compared to last year, during the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year.

