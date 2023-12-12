Safe2Tell Colorado reports in November were second-highest in program history

Editor's note: This story touches on the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7, visit Colorado Crisis Services, or click here for a list of resources in Colorado.

DENVER — The number of Safe2Tell Colorado reports in November was the second-highest ever recorded in the program's history, and its newest data showed how a report saved a student's life.

Safe2Tell welcomes anybody — students, parents, members of the community, and others — to anonymously report anything that seems concerning or threatening. The program will send the anonymous report to officials with either the school or local law enforcement. Safe2Tell began as a nonprofit in 2004 and was incorporated into the Colorado Office of the Attorney General in 2014.

This past November, the Safe2Tell program received 2,999 reports — a 5% increase over October reports and a 46% increase over November 2022.

"That's a double-edged sword," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. "It means more people know about Safe2Tell and are using this trusted resource. But it also means that young people are hurting. And suicide once again was the number one report that we got."

The top categories in November were reports related to suicide, with 336 reports, and bullying, with 307 reports.

April 2023 marked the month with the most reports in the program's history.



“The strength of Safe2Tell echoes loudly in our second-highest monthly report volume and is a poignant reminder of the program’s ability to turn collective vigilance into tangible, life-saving outcomes,” said Stacey Jenkins, director of Safe2Tell.

In November, a Safe2Tell report helped save a life, the program said. A person reported seeing that one of their peers had posted about suicidal ideation on social media. Law enforcement responded to the report and found the student actively trying to end their life. The student was transported to the hospital and their parents were notified, the program said. The student, school, and responding agency will not be identified.

“Today, we not only celebrate Safe2Tell’s proven success story — we celebrate a life saved,” AG Weiser said. “The intervention prompted by the Safe2Tell report prevented a tragedy and serves as a powerful reminder of the impact we can achieve when we come together to protect our youth. I sincerely want to tell the person who submitted the report how proud we are of you.”

Colorado’s Safe2Tell program reports ‘highest ever report volume’ since its inception in 2004

Overall, the number of Safe2Tell reports for the 2023-2024 school year is up 39% when compared to this point in 2022. This year, a total of 10,044 reports were submitted.

To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233, go to Safe2Tell.org, or text S2TCO to 738477. These options are available 24/7. Anonymity is protected by Colorado law, C.R.S. Section 24-31-601 et seq.