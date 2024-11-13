Safe2Tell annual report shows record-breaking number of tips submitted

COLORADO — An anonymous reporting tool in Colorado had a record-breaking number of tips last school year. The latest numbers were released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
Officials say more than 28,000 reports were submitted to Safe2Tell. Last year, that number was more than 22,000.
They say the following were among the top concerns:
- school complaints
- suicide
- bullying
- drugs
- threats
According to the office, school complaints was the most-reported category. Officials now recommend replacing the school complaint category with the following:
- staff
- facility
- policy-related concerns
They say that will improve responses to student reports.
