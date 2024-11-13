Safe2Tell annual report shows record-breaking number of tips submitted

COLORADO — An anonymous reporting tool in Colorado had a record-breaking number of tips last school year. The latest numbers were released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Officials say more than 28,000 reports were submitted to Safe2Tell. Last year, that number was more than 22,000.

They say the following were among the top concerns:



school complaints

suicide

bullying

drugs

threats

According to the office, school complaints was the most-reported category. Officials now recommend replacing the school complaint category with the following:

staff

facility

policy-related concerns

They say that will improve responses to student reports.

___





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.