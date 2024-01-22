One dead after a crash at S. Academy Blvd. Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash at S. Academy Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr. according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just before 12:15 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a car that was driving northbound on S. Academy Blvd. crossed into the southbound lanes and a hit a vehicle head on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where police say one of them died.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but police say that speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash.

The roads were closed for about three hours, and reopened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.