Runoffs and recounts: what's likely to happen in the Springs election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Preliminary results in Colorado Springs' Tuesday election indicate voters will be receiving ballots later this month for a May 16 runoff.

In a crowded field of a dozen candidates for Colorado Springs mayor, no candidate has secured a majority of the vote.

Business owner Yemi Mobolade is leading the pack with nearly 30 percent of the vote, and current Springs city councilman Wayne Williams is poised to face Mobolade in a runoff election with about 20 percent.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sallie Clark maintains a close third position with about 18 percent. In Colorado, an automatic recount would be triggered if Clark and Williams are within 0.5 percent of each other.

Right now, Williams and Clark are separated by about 1,500 votes.

Under state law, candidates could request a recount, which they would have to pay for themselves.

